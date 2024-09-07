The Tiny Pocket In Your Jeans Actually Has A Purpose

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

“Our 19th-century overalls had a single back pocket on right side of the pant beneath the leather patch.” So really the idea of having such a small compartment is pretty pointless, yet, there is a reason why it's still there. Interestingly, it's actually due to sentiment with regards to WWII, as to why they are still in existence.

Panek explained:“One interesting fact about the watch pocket is that during WWII the two corner rivets were removed as a way to conserve metal for the war effort.”

“The rivets returned to the watch pocket after the war.“It was riveted in the top two corners and included our recognizable arch design, called the Arcuate, stitched with a single needle sewing machine.

“The watch pocket was an original element of our blue jeans, like the rivets on our pockets, button fly, arched back pocket stitching, and leather patch.

