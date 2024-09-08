Jailed Candidates Being Used To Target Me: Omar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday alleged that the BJP is negotiating deals with regional parties and independent candidates to form the next in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a rally in Ganderbal, Abdullah criticized Union Home Amit Shah for not naming certain parties, like the Apni Party (AP) and the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), in his recent manifesto speech, suggesting that these parties may be part of a post-poll alliance with the BJP.



ADVERTISEMENT

“Those who have struck a deal with Delhi will not fulfill your demands. If you need evidence for this, just look at the statement of Home Minister Amit Shah in Jammu yesterday,” the NC vice president said.

While releasing the party manifesto in Jammu on Friday, Shah expressed confidence in forming the government in J-K.“There will be no government by the PDP, NC, and Congress ruled by dynasties. Rest possibilities, BJP will explore,” Shah said



He

said that the independent candidates contesting the assembly elections are no different from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Read Also Jammu Will Decide Formation Of Next Govt: Amit Shah Rajnath Singh To Address Rallies In Ramban, Banihal

Abdullah also claimed that candidates behind the bars, such as Sheikh Abdul Rashid of AIP and separatist leader Sarjan Ahmad Wagay, are being strategically being fielded against him.“I wonder why people in jail are after me and want to contest elections against me. What is the reason?” he asked. He had earlier suggested that Barkati, who was from Zainapora, Shopian, was contesting against him as part of“a conspiracy from Delhi”, hinting again at the central government.

Abdullah said it was not a coincidence that these jailed people are contesting polls against him.“They want to target only one person - the National Conference candidate from Ganderbal,” he said.

In the assembly elections, Barkati is also seeking election from the Beerwah seat, which was represented by Abdullah from 2014 to 2018.

Barkati was a prominent face at the protest rallies in the south Kashmir districts of Shopian and Kulgam after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in 2016. Barkati was first arrested in 2016 and booked under the Public Safety Act. He was again arrested last year and is facing charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The former chief minister said if the only criticism against him is that he does not live in Ganderbal, then it would be injustice against the people of the constituency. Candidates who have nothing to talk about raise issues like“local versus outsider”, he said.

“Wherever I may come from, I have worked in Ganderbal. I was MLA for six years from here and the MP three times. Leave aside that my grandfather was MLA from here, my grandmother was MP and my father was both MLA and MP for this segment.

“My request to my detractors is to put forth what they have done for Ganderbal and I'll list my work here... Do you have anything to compare with the district hospital, the central university, the roads, physical education college and new administrative units? If you have done something to match these works of mine, I bear witness before God that I will leave the contest,” he added.