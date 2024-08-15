Brazil highlights robust quality of diplomatic relationship with China

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Brazil's Foreign Affairs Ministry underscored the robust quality of its diplomatic relationship with China, affirming that the two nations have cultivated a partnership characterized by mutual respect, trust, and significant benefits for both societies. This statement was issued as the countries prepare to commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations on August 15.



Since 2009, China has become Brazil's leading trade partner and a crucial source of foreign investment. The ministry highlighted that this fruitful bilateral relationship has been bolstered through the China-Brazil High-level Coordination and Cooperation Committee, which was established in 2004 during President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's first term. This framework has facilitated ongoing cooperation and dialogue between the two countries.



The ministry also pointed out that President Lula's state visit to China in April 2023 marked a pivotal moment in the relationship, ushering in a new era of heightened engagement. This visit led to a series of high-profile bilateral interactions, involving ministers, governors, and legislators from both nations, further strengthening their ties.



To mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Brazil will host a seminar titled "Brazil-China 50 Years" on Thursday, reflecting on the extensive history and achievements of the partnership. Additionally, the Brazilian National Congress will hold a special ceremony during a plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies to celebrate National Chinese Immigration Day, underscoring the significance of Chinese contributions to Brazil's national fabric.

