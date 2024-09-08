Police Evacuate Six Children From Hirnyk, Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Police evacuated two families with a total of six children from Hirnyk in Donetsk Oblast. During the evacuation, an enemy drone hovered over the car.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the police of Donetsk region and the corresponding of the rescue was published.

“In Hirnyk, the police evacuated children under the sights of enemy drones. The police crew evacuated two families from the front line: four-year-old Violetta and her mother and a large family with five children: four girls and a two-year-old boy,” the statement said.

Video: Police of Donetsk region

During the meeting, an enemy drone hovered over the evacuation vehicles, threatening to strike at any second. The police quickly put the people in an armored capsule and left the dangerous location. The family took their pet puppies with them.

Now the kids and their parents are safe, law enforcement officials assured.

As reported, Donetsk region has the longest frontline, which is about 300 km. The Pokrovsk direction is the hottest now.

Compulsory evacuation continues in the region, and in a number of districts, forced evacuation of children with their parents or other legal representatives has been announced.

About 376,000 civilians still remain in the Donetsk region.