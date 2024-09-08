Bangladesh's Dengue Death Toll Nears 100

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, Sep 8 (IANS) The death toll from dengue fever in Bangladesh so far this year is nearing the 100 mark, official figures showed.

The Bangladeshi on Saturday confirmed another three deaths from dengue fever, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country since January to 95, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the of Health, the deaths included 12 in September, 27 in August, 12 in July and 8 in June.

From September 1 to September 7, 2,366 more dengue cases were recorded after 6,521 people were infected last month.

A total of 403 fresh dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours till 8:00 a.m. local time on Saturday, the data showed.

The total number of dengue fever cases reported since the start of January reached 15,207.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk country prone to the mosquito-borne disease.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by dengue virus. Symptoms may include high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pain and characteristic skin rash.