Six Killed In Fresh Violence In India's Manipur

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (NNN-PTI) – At least six people were killed, in fresh violence in the north-eastern state of Manipur, the state-run broadcaster, All India Radio, said yesterday.

According to the broadcaster, a civilian was killed yesterday, while sleeping at home in Nungchappi village of Jiribam district, about 229 km west of Imphal, the capital city of Manipur.

Later, a gunfight took place in Nungchepi area between two groups. In the gunfight, four persons, including three suspected were killed, the report said.

On Friday, a civilian was killed and six others wounded in a bomb blast in Moirang town of Bishnupur district.

On Friday night, a large number of people gheraoed two Manipur Rifles battalions, situated at different places, and tried to loot arms and ammunition. However, government forces controlled the situation and dispersed the public.

Police in Manipur deployed an anti-drone system nearly a week, after suspected Kuki insurgents attacked villages in Imphal West district, with weaponised drones.

Manipur has been on edge since May 3 last year, when large-scale violence broke out in the state, during a tribal protest over the inclusion of the non-tribal Meitei community, for a scheduled tribe status, which is designated for disadvantaged socio-economic groups, and gives them reservations in education and government jobs.

Last year, ethnic clashes between the majority Meitei group and the tribal Kuki minority displaced over 60,000 people.

More than 5,000 pieces of weapons were taken away from various police stations and other places in the state following the violence.

From both communities, armed men calling themselves“village defence volunteers” are often attacking each other and government forces.

Violence in the state between the rival armed groups has so far claimed over 200 lives and injured over 1,100 others.– NNN-PTI