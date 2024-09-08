J&K Assembly Polls: 10 Women In Fray For Phase-II

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A total of ten female candidates are in the electoral fray in the second phase of assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, slated to be held on September 25, 2024.

As per the details, out of ten female candidates in fray, eight are contesting from Kashmir division while two others are from Jammu division.

Candidates fighting from Kashmir division include an independent candidate Bismah Nabi from Budgam, Nilofar Sajad Gandru an independent candidate from Chadoora Assembly Segment, Aafiqa Ali a candidate of Rashtriya Samaj Dal from Chadoora Assembly constituency, Rubina Akhter of National Loktantrik Party from Habba Kadal, Khatija Zareen an independent candidate from Lal Chowk, Fancy Ashraf an independent from Eidgah, Asiea Naqash of PDP from Hazratbal and Shameema Firdous of NC from Habba Kadal.

Two candidates from Jammu division include Diksha Kaluria an independent candidate from Reasi and Pinty Devi an independent candidate from Kalakote-Sunderbani in Rajouri.

The female candidates said that they will work for the welfare, protection and education of women if elected to power

Aafiqa Ali said that she has been fighting elections for the first time but if she is elected, she will work to ensure better education and job opportunities for women folk.

“I have worked as a social worker for the last several years and I know what kind of problems women folk have been facing and once elected, these issues will be sorted out,” she said.

She added that there is a need for starting skill development programmes for women so as to make them financially independent besides that there is a need to upgrade education facilities to such a level that every student may get better education facilities than private schools.

Nilofar Sajad Gandru said

that she is fighting elections for the first time and will work for women empowerment and creating employment opportunities.

Diksha Kaluria, an independent candidate from Reasi said that she has worked as a social activist in the area for the last several years and managed to develop heritage sites in the area.

She said that if she is elected, she will work for the better education, empowerment and safety of the women folk.

Other women candidates while echoing the similar voices said that women folk are still behind in many things and they will fight for women empowerment at every front.

They said that inflated electricity bills, water issues and unemployment are the major issues in J&K that need to be redressed immediately.

The constituencies going to polls in the second phase of J&K Assembly elections include Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-I-Sharief, Chadoora, Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST) .