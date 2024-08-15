(MENAFN) According to a recent report by Haaretz, the ongoing Israeli military campaign against the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, is among the deadliest conflicts of the 21st century. The report highlights the severe impact of the conflict on the civilian population in Gaza, noting that the Israeli has inflicted substantial casualties in areas that were previously considered safe.



Israeli Prime has frequently criticized the international community for what he perceives as selective outrage over the Gaza conflict, accusing global actors of hypocrisy. He has argued that there is disproportionate focus on the situation in Gaza while other significant humanitarian crises, such as those in Syria and Yemen, receive less attention. Netanyahu's comments were notably directed at South Africa’s legal action against Israel at the International Court of Justice, which accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. He questioned, “Where was South Africa when millions were killed or displaced in Syria and Yemen?”



Haaretz's analysis underscores the extreme nature of the Gaza conflict by comparing the high death toll with other post-World War II conflicts. Since the onset of the war, approximately 40,000 people have died in Gaza, which represents about 2 percent of the territory's total population of roughly two million. This level of casualties is described as unprecedented in the context of modern warfare, especially considering the high proportion of civilian deaths relative to the population.



The report places this war in a broader historical context, suggesting that the scale of violence and loss of life is unparalleled among contemporary conflicts. The intense scrutiny and criticism of the war reflect its severe humanitarian impact and the ongoing debate over its implications for international law and human rights.

