Professional Sergeant Staff To Be Trained At Specialized Military Colleges Of NDU
Date
9/8/2024 12:16:12 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
In Baku, Ganja, and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,
specialized military colleges under the National Defense
University, part of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, will be
training professional sergeants (military personnel),
Azernews reports.
According to a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, which
amends the Presidential Decree No. 2381 dated December 14, 2023,
regarding measures to promote military education for youth, this
training will start from the 2024–2025 academic year.
The decree stipulates that starting from the 2024–2025 academic
year, cadets admitted to higher education institutions and military
colleges who graduate and serve in the Azerbaijani Army as officers
or sergeants (military personnel) for 5 calendar years will be
eligible for subsidized mortgage loans. These loans, provided by
the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, will cover up to
15% of the cost of housing from the state budget.
According to Clause 5.1 of the decree, the funds accumulated in
the account and the income derived from managing these funds will
be paid under the following conditions:
- To graduates of higher education institutions and military
colleges upon being appointed as officers or sergeants (military
personnel) in the Azerbaijani Army and starting their duties.
- To graduates of military lyceums upon their admission to higher
education institutions.
