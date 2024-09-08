Professional Sergeant Staff To Be Trained At Specialized Military Colleges Of NDU

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

In Baku, Ganja, and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, specialized military colleges under the National Defense University, part of the of Defense of Azerbaijan, will be training professional sergeants (military personnel), Azernews reports.

According to a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, which amends the Presidential Decree No. 2381 dated December 14, 2023, regarding measures to promote military education for youth, this training will start from the 2024–2025 academic year.

The decree stipulates that starting from the 2024–2025 academic year, cadets admitted to higher education institutions and military colleges who graduate and serve in the Azerbaijani Army as officers or sergeants (military personnel) for 5 calendar years will be eligible for subsidized mortgage loans. These loans, provided by the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, will cover up to 15% of the cost of housing from the state budget.

According to Clause 5.1 of the decree, the funds accumulated in the account and the income derived from managing these funds will be paid under the following conditions:

- To graduates of higher education institutions and military colleges upon being appointed as officers or sergeants (military personnel) in the Azerbaijani Army and starting their duties.



- To graduates of military lyceums upon their admission to higher education institutions.