Health Ministry In Gaza Says War Death Toll At 40,861

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) GAZA STRIP, OCCUPIED JERUSALEM - The health in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 40,861 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now nearing its 12th month.

The toll includes 42 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 94,398 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

Israeli prime said on Wednesday that Hamas had rejected all elements of a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza that would help facilitate the release of hostages.

"Hamas has rejected everything... I hope that changes because I want those hostages out," Netanyahu told a news conference, casting doubt on the possibility of a breakthrough one day after the State Department said it was "time to finalise that deal".

"We're trying to find some area to begin the negotiations," Netanyahu said.

"They [Hamas] refuse to do that... ]They said] there's nothing to talk about."

Netanyahu has come under added domestic and international pressure to seal a deal that would free Israeli hostages after authorities announced on Sunday the deaths of six whose bodies were recovered from a tunnel in southern Gaza.

On Monday, Netanyahu said Israeli forces would retain control over the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border, vowing "not to give in to pressure" over the issue.

Hamas, whose unprecedented October 7 attack on southern Israel started the war, is demanding a complete Israeli withdrawal from the area as part of the stalled talks mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

At Wednesday's news conference, Netanyahu reiterated his position on the Philadelphi Corridor but also insisted it was not the sole sticking point.

US President Joe Biden said this week he did not think Netanyahu was working hard enough to free the hostages.



