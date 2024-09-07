Air Defense System Shoots Down All Enemy Drones Threatening Kyiv At Night - KCMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, air defense units destroyed all the attack drones used by Russian to attack the capital of Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the Kyiv CMA.

“Today was another night, massive drone attack. Enemy UAVs (previously of the“Shahed” type) began flying into our territory before midnight, from different directions. The drones came close to Kyiv around three in the morning. The announced air alert in the capital lasted only 18 minutes. But during this time, air defense was loudly working over Kyiv ,” wrote Serhiy Popko, head of KCMA.

According to him, all the drones that threatened the capital were destroyed - none of the enemy UAVs reached their target.

As a result of the attack by Russian attack drones, debris fell at four different addresses in the Pechersk district. A fire was detected in an open area of 50 square meters (later extinguished).

IAEA: Russianflew a few kilometers from Khmelnytskyi NPP

“Preliminarily, there are no casualties or damage in the city. The data of the operational report is being updated,” Popko added.

As reported, air defense was operating in the capital during the attack by enemy drones. Earlier, KCMA reported that debris fell in the Dniprovskyi and Pecherskyi districts. Later, the information about the Dniprovskyi district was not confirmed.

Photo credit: 126th separate territorial defense brigade