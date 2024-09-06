Tribal Health's Stephanie Lima Named To Phoenix Business Journal's 40 Under 40

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) From shaping our welcoming workplace culture to devising ingenious solutions, Stephanie has helped turn Tribal into the leading talent provider for Indigenous healthcare systems.” - Morgan Haynes, CEOSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tribal Health, the leader in healthcare solutions for Native American communities, announced that Operations Director Stephanie Lima has been recognized by Phoenix Business Journal in its 40 under 40 list. The list recognizes young leaders who are transforming their industries and advancing the principles of service to their community. Phoenix Business Journal celebrated the winners at the Four Seasons Resort in Scottsdale.



Chief Executive Officer Morgan Haynes noted Lima's operational expertise played an integral role in Tribal Health's rapid growth .



"Because Stephanie joined Tribal Health early in our story, she helped build this company from the ground up,” said Haynes.“From shaping our welcoming workplace culture to devising ingenious technology solutions, she has helped turn Tribal Health into the leading talent provider for Indigenous healthcare systems. Her ability to lead our operational infrastructure through a volatile staffing landscape is nothing short of remarkable. Anyone who has worked with her will understand why she is being recognized among the best and the brightest.”



President Whittney LaCroix (Sicangu Lakota) praised Lima's dedication and acumen, saying, "No challenge is too great for Stephanie to solve. She executes at a consistently excellent level while somehow finding time to make every physician, nurse, and team member feel valuable and special. Her staffing prowess and tireless spirit support our front-line providers when they need it most – and her impact in our mission to transform Indigenous healthcare cannot be overstated.”



Lima stated she was“surprised and humbled” to be honored.“This recognition wouldn't be possible without the support of my team,” she said.“It's been an honor to work alongside leaders like Dr. John Shufeldt, Morgan Haynes, and Whittney LaCroix, whose kindness and accomplishments inspire me to always reach for higher goals.”



You can read more about the 2024 class of 40 under 40 here.



About Tribal Health

Tribal Health provides emergency medicine, critical care, specialty, primary and behavioral health care as well as consulting and staffing services to Tribal and federal healthcare facilities nationwide. The only organization of its kind, Tribal Health is committed to transforming Native American and Indigenous communities from within, improving access to care, creating health care career opportunities, empowering providers, and delivering high quality, culturally sensitive care that is tailored to Indigenous needs. Learn more at tribalhealth.



