Bhakti Rathod Expresses Her Gratitude To Her First Co-Actor On Teacher’S Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Bhakti Rathod, who is known for her work in the television show 'Pushpa Impossible', and will be next seen in the 'Journey', has spoken about her first co-actor and mentor, Paresh Ganatra on the occasion of Teacher's Day on Thursday.

Bhakti acknowledged Paresh not only as a talented co-actor but also as her first "amazing teacher" on television.

She told IANS,“Paresh Ganatra is My dearest Co-actor and my first amazing teacher on television. He taught me a lot from off camera processes to on camera virtues. He instilled confidence in me and pushed me ahead of himself to let me grow. He set the bar of a Co-actor very high for me! And his anecdotes are a cherry on the cake. I give my gratitude to him this Teacher's Day”.

The actress shared how Paresh instilled confidence in her, guiding her through both on-camera techniques and off-camera processes. His constant encouragement, coupled with his generosity, helped her grow as an actress. The actress shared that he set the bar of a co-actor very high for her.

Bhakti fondly recalled how Paresh would often push her ahead, giving her the spotlight and providing space for her to shine. His thoughtful anecdotes, she noted, were the "cherry on the cake”, making her learning experience all the more memorable.

Recently, the actress launched her first Hindi play as a writer. Her play promises a battle of wits between its characters, offering a unique blend of sensible comedy and thought-provoking entertainment.

Her earlier works in Gujarati theatre were met with acclaim, which encouraged her to explore further and take on new challenges. The idea for the play came to life when the actress shared it with producer Sachin Parekh, who was immediately on board to bring it to the stage.