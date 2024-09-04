SAS A Leader In AI And Machine Learning Platforms, Says Research Firm's Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CARY, N.C., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a global pioneer in data and AI business solutions, has been named a

Leader in AI and machine (ML) platforms by Forrester.

The Forrester WaveTM: AI/ML Platforms, Q3 2024 report evaluates the 14 most significant AI providers, assessing and ranking them based on comprehensive evaluation criteria.

SAS is a Leader in AI and ML platforms according to Forrester report, which evaluated the 14 most significant AI providers, assessing and ranking them based on comprehensive evaluation criteria.

Continue Reading

The influential research and advisory firm's assessment notes that "SAS offers beautifully designed tools to access world-class analytical and AI methods" and states "SAS has evolved with the times from being a standalone analytics vendor to offering a modern platform for building the next generation of AI/ML applications."

Forrester grouped the evaluation criteria into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. Under these categories, SAS® Viya®

received the highest scores possible in criteria such as data: explore, training: tools, training: evaluation, governance: data, governance: models, roadmap and number of customers.

According to the Forrester report, "SAS Viya offers strong capabilities for data ingestion and preparation, and the platform shines with its capabilities for model evaluation and assessment."

"SAS is a good fit for companies who want a powerful platform for training and deploying advanced models in multiple different environments from a provider with decades of experience in advancing the state of the art in analytics, machine learning, and AI," the report states.

"In today's world, global disruption is increasing, and information overload is far exceeding human capacity," said Jonathan Wexler, Director, AI and Analytics Product Strategy at SAS. "To overcome these challenges, organizations will need to combine the right types of AI (both Generative AI and traditional) utilizing machine learning, text analytics and forecasting techniques, while including intelligent data management and governance to ensure accuracy, precision and trust."

"SAS is hyperfocused on creating an easy, intuitive and seamless experience for businesses to scale human productivity and decision making with AI." continued Wexler.



SAS Viya is a comprehensive data and AI platform that empowers people of all skill levels to participate in the analytics process. Developers, data scientists, IT professionals and business analysts can collaborate seamlessly within the SAS Viya ecosystem and throughout the data and AI lifecycle to make intelligent decisions.



Learn more about industry analyst firm recognitions for SAS' AI, machine learning and data capabilities:

.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

Editorial Contact:

Jennifer James

[email protected]

919-531-0858

sas/news

SOURCE SAS