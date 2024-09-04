Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba Files Resignation Letter

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a resignation letter from the for Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.

That's according to the Rada Chairman, Ruslan Stefanchuk , Ukrinform reports.

Parliament is set to consider the motion at one of its upcoming meetings, the parliament speaker added in a caption to the snapshot of Kuleba's letter.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday announced personnel changes in the Cabinet of Ministers and the Presidential Office, explaining them by the need to strengthen some areas of the government.

announces personnel changes in government and PO:“We have to strengthen some areas

The president said in an address to the nation he was“counting on a slightly different weight for certain areas of our foreign and domestic policy.”

On Tuesday, the Verkhovna Rada received resignation letters from Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, and Head of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval.

President Zelensky also dismissed Rostyslav Shurma from the post of Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.