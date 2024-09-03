Monsoon Mayhem Claims 64 Lives In AP, Telangana, Tripura More Rain In Gujarat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Monsoon mayhem in India: From Tripura in the East to Gujarat in the West, multiple Indian states have been reeling under the devastation of heavy rainfall over the past few days. Heavy downpours, flash floods, and severe waterlogging have claimed nearly 64 lives in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana , and Tripura in the last week. The death toll swells even more with the addition of casualties due to floods in Gujarat. The state is set to embrace more rainfall in the coming days.



Latest updates on flood-hit states: Tripura, Andhra, Telangana, Gujarat, etc

-Flood-ravaged Gujarat is set to receive more rainfall in the coming days. According to the India Meteorological Department, Gujarat's southern and central regions are on alert on September 4.Met department has predicted heavy rainfall in Anand and Bharuch districts.



-Following August's weather, the weather forecasting agency has also predicted heavy rainfall for Gujara in September. According to experts, the coastal state has received around 105 per cent of its average rainfall within a few days in August.

-Days after causing massive damage in parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh , flood waters in several parts of the state started receding on Tuesday. The neighbouring states didn't witnessed any intense rain spells on Tuesday, giving state governments chance to boost their relief works in the affected areas.



-Heavy rainfall in both states has left nearly thirty-three people dead (16 in Telangana and 17 in Andhra Pradesh), reported PTI. In addition to the tragic loss of lives, monsoon mayhem damaged several crucial infrastructures and farmlands.



-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naid and his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy visited some inundated areas in their territories.

-Tripura witnessed extremely heavy rainfall from August 19 to August 24 which led to massive disruption of services and loss of lives. The monsoon mayhem forced the state government to declare the entire state 'Natural Calamity Affected Area' considering the aftereffects of massive rainfall and subsequent flooding.

-"Landslides have affected everything from roads to electricity, agriculture, and horticulture, resulting in widespread destruction. Such heavy rainfall has never been witnessed in the history of Tripura. Southern districts, including Sabroom, experienced unprecedented rainfall. A total of 493.6 mm of rain fell," ANI quoted Tripura CM Manik Saha on Monday, September 2.





(More to come)