One Killed, One Wounded As Russian Artillery Hits Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One civilian woman died and another was as a result of a Russian strike targeting the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region on Saturday.

That's according to Serhii Lysak , head of the regional military administration, who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, enemy heavy artillery targeted the Myriv and Marhanets communities in the Nikopol district. In the Marhanets community, they killed a 76-year-old woman. Our condolences to the family... Another 60-year-old local woman was injured. In general, several fires were spotted across settlements in these communities as dry grass went ablaze,” the official wrote, adding that three households were damaged and livestock was affected.

Number of wounded in Pavlohrad increases to 64, one killed as result of Russian attack

He added that the Russians also hit Nikopol with drones, leaving infrastructure and farm premises damaged. No casualties were reported.

"In the afternoon, air defense was activated in the area. Our sky defenders downed an enemy reconnaissance drone," said the official.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, power supplies were suspended to Nikopol and Marhanets amid Russian shelling.

Photo: Serhii Lysak / Telegram