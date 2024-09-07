Zelensky Invites Leader Of Dutch Party For Freedom To Visit Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky invited the leader of the Dutch Party for Freedom, Geert Wilders, to visit Ukraine.

The president spoke of his meeting with Wilders in an interview with the Ukrainian media, aired by the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Zelensky noted that the Party of Freedom "has a high influence on general decisions in the Netherlands."

"He (Wilders - ed.) asked for a meeting... We talked. In principle, he supports Ukraine in any case, believes that Ukraine is fighting not only for itself, but also for peace around the world, for all Europe. We've discussed the main things. I'm glad we met. I think he needs more details. I invited him to come to Ukraine. He knows Ukraine very well, he's been here many times. I think we will be talking a lot," said the president .

Leader of Dutch far-right PVV abandons idea of leaving EU - Bloomberg

He added that "partners should not be pushed away, but rather rallied around Ukraine."

The president's press service said that during the meeting held on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum in Italy, Zelensky thanked the Netherlands for the comprehensive defense, financial, and humanitarian support for Ukraine. He also noted the significant contribution of the Netherlands to strengthening Ukrainian air defenses.

The head of state briefed Wilders on the security situation in Ukraine and the challenges the country is facing in the face of Russia's full-scale aggression.

He also spoke about Ukraine's efforts to restore a just and lasting peace, including about the process of implementing the Peace Formula based on the outcome of the inaugural Peace Summit and preparations for the second Summit.

gives Ukraine missiles, equipment and materials for F-1

As reported, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Italy on Friday, September 6, to participate in the Ambrosetti Forum.

In April, the leader of the Dutch far-right PVV (Party for Freedom), Geert Wilders, whose force won a snap parliamentary election, expressed his discontent over the provision of another billion euros in military aid to Ukraine.

Previously, Wilders advocated halting all arms supplies to Kyiv before reversing his stance and declaring support for Ukraine.

Photo: President's Office