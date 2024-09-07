Minister Applauds Sorour's Winning Of Gold Medal At Paris Paralympics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sep 6 (KUNA) -- of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi commended Saturday Kuwaiti Para-athlete Faisal Sorour's winning of a medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

In statements told KUNA, Al-Mutairi hailed Sorour's bagging of the medal in in the shot put competition as a significant achievement.

It is a testament to his dedication and efforts throughout his career, he said.

The minister reaffirmed that such victories by Kuwaiti champions are the result of significant support from the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah. (end)

