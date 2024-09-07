Power Grid Operator Has No Blackouts Scheduled For Sunday
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrenergo, the operator of Ukraine's power system, say no rolling power shutdowns are to be introduced on Sunday, September 8.
That's according to the company press service , Ukrinform reports.
The operator urges citizens to switch on powerful home appliances from 10:00 to 16:00 p.m., and to consume electricity responsibly especially from 18:00 to 21:00.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, energy repair crews are eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on energy facilities across four regions.
