President's Office Discusses With IMF Reforms Needed For EFF Review

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Iryna Mudra met with representatives from the International Monetary Fund's mission the key reforms required for the fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility.

This was reported by the Office's press service , Ukrinform saw.

"During the meeting, the main attention was paid to the establishment of the High Specialized Court to hear public law disputes against national state bodies, as well as the extension of the mandate of the Public Council of International Experts to successfully complete the competition for the positions of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court," the report reads.

Ukraine calls onnot to send mission to Russia

As noted, Mudra assured the mission that Ukraine is ready to establish a High Specialized Court and that candidates for judicial positions will undergo a professional competence and integrity check with the participation of independent experts with international experience.

The meeting also discussed strengthening the independence and efficiency of the Accounting Chamber in controlling the use of state budget funds.

The parties agreed on continuing active dialogue to proceed with reforms.

Ukraine,launch discussions on fiscal reforms

The deputy head of the Presidential Office also noted that Ukraine is committed to cooperation and continues fulfilling all obligations under the Memorandum with the IMF.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak discussed the implementation of the decisions of the Peace Summit during a phone call with the National Security Adviser for the President of the South African Republic, Sidney Mufamadi.