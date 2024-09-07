عربي


Poland, U.S. To Deepen Cooperation In Ukraine's Reconstruction

9/7/2024 7:19:16 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Warsaw and Washington will further deepen collaboration in the issue of Ukraine's reconstruction.

This was discussed on Saturday during a meeting in Kraków between the Polish government envoy for Ukraine's reconstruction, Pawel Kowal, and acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State, special representative for Ukraine's economic recovery Richard Verma, Ukrinform with reference to Puls Biznesu.

"We talked about sectors of Polish-American synergy in the process of reconstruction (of Ukraine - ed.). Undoubtedly, we are talking about issues related to transport and developing Poland as a hub, especially the Subcarpathian Voivodeship (bordering Ukraine - ed.). Issues related to energy are also key," Kowal emphasized.

The representative of Poland's government also appealed to Polish entrepreneurs who are interested in participating in the Ukraine reconstruction efforts to submit their projects through the website of the Bank of National Economy (BGK) of Poland or organizations that unite entrepreneurs. According to the official, based on the submitted pitches, a submission will be made to the European Commission, which will allocate funds for Ukraine's reconstruction.

In turn, Verma thanked Poland for providing assistance to Ukraine since the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Richard Verma paid a visit to Ukraine before holding official meetings in Poland.

UkrinForm

