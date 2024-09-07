Yemen's Houthis Claim Downing U.S. Drone Over NE Province

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ADEN, Sept 8 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis, said yesterday, their air defenses have successfully shot down an American MQ-9 drone, over the north-eastern province of Marib.

The downing of the drone, the eighth of its kind, shot down by the Houthis, was carried out“in victory for the oppressed Palestinian people, and in response to the American-British aggression against Yemen,” Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said in a statement.

The drone was“carrying out hostile acts” when it was intercepted, Sarea said.

So far, there has been no confirmation from the U.S. side regarding the Houthi claim.

The MQ-9, also known as the Reaper, is an unmanned aerial vehicle, primarily used by U.S. military and intelligence organisations for both surveillance and combat operations.– NNN-SABA

