Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Settlements, Sites
BEIRUT, Sept 8 (NNN-NNA) – Hezbollah announced yesterday, it had attacked several settlements and sites in northern Israel, with Katyusha rockets and artillery shells, in response to Israel's attacks in southern Lebanon.
The Lebanese armed group said, in three separate statements that, it had shelled the Israeli military base on Mount Neria, with volleys of Katyusha rockets, attacked Israeli soldiers around the Manot settlement with rockets, and intercepted an Israeli drone with a surface-to-air missile, in Lebanon's Bekaa region.
It also said that, it had attacked“the main intelligence headquarters at the Mishar base, as well as, the sites of Misgav Am, Al-Alam, Samaqa, and Hadab Yaroun, with artillery shells and Katyusha rockets.”
Lebanese military sources said that, the Lebanese army had monitored the launch of about 40 surface-to-surface missiles from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel yesterday. Some of these missiles were intercepted by the Israeli regime, while many exploded in the airspace over south-eastern Lebanon.
Three personnel of the Lebanese Civil Defence were killed and two others wounded, yesterday, in a Zionist drone strike on southern Lebanon, according to the sources.
The sources also said that, Israeli warplanes and drones carried out six raids yesterday, on four border towns and villages in southern Lebanon, and the Zionist artillery, shelled nine villages and towns in the eastern and central sectors with 35 shells, causing several fires and material damage.– NNN-NNA
