Global Premiere Of Anhui International Culture And Tourism Festival Video Makes Global Debut On CCTV

BEIJING, Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 10, 2024, Hefei, the capital of Anhui province, will host the opening ceremony of the 14th Anhui International Culture and Festival. The festival serves as a crucial for integrating cultural expression with tourism and fostering international collaboration. This year, it endeavors to present Anhui's cultural richness and scenic beauty to an international audience through a series of cultural performances and tourism events.

In preparation, Anhui's culture and tourism officials have deepened their partnership with CCTV, connecting with an extensive network that includes more than 200 prominent media outlets worldwide, among them CGTN, the Associated Press, and digital giants like Yahoo, Facebook, and YouTube. The strategic media collaboration aims to blend traditional broadcasting with digital media, enriching the viewer's experience by combining in-person activities with online engagement. So far, the festival's content has generated over 32 million views across these platforms, with CCTV's comprehensive media network alone attracting over 14 million views and garnering upwards of 300,000 likes.

To broaden the appeal of "Beautiful Anhui, Welcoming Guests Worldwide," the culture and tourism authorities in Anhui are rolling out a comprehensive series of promotions, both online and offline, designed to boost visibility and engagement. Starting today, they are launching the campaign with dynamic displays on outdoor megascreens in 11 major domestic and international cities, among them New York, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. These visual invitations beckon travelers from around the globe to discover Anhui's charm.

In addition to the eye-catching screens, the campaign includes interactive online events on Weibo, featuring exciting prize giveaways that are sure to draw attention. The festivities kick off with a retweet competition running from September 5 to 9, followed by a "Guessing the Screen" that begins on September 10, the day of the festival's opening ceremony. The engagement deepens with a series of interactive events on large public screens, offering participants the chance to win major awards.

Anhui, with its stunning landscapes and deep cultural roots, extends a heartfelt invitation to travelers worldwide who savor life and beauty. As autumn casts its golden glow, Anhui offers a perfect backdrop for a memorable journey.

SOURCE CCTV