President Announces Personnel Changes In Government And PO:“We Have To Strengthen Some Areas”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced personnel changes in the Cabinet of Ministers and the Presidential Office, explaining them by the need to strengthen some areas of the government.

The head of state said this in a message , Ukrinform reports.

“Autumn will be extremely important for Ukraine. And our state institutions must be set up so that Ukraine achieves all the results we need - all of us. To do this, we need to strengthen some areas in the , and we have prepared personnel decisions. There will also be changes in the Office,” Zelensky said.

He added that he was“counting on a slightly different weight for certain areas of our foreign and domestic policy.” First, he said, more interaction between the central government and communities is needed, especially now, in preparation for the winter season.

“Second, Ukraine has already achieved significant results in defense production. And this should be strengthened at all levels, in particular, to make it easier to attract partner investments in our strategic industries,” the President said.

Third, in his opinion, it is necessary to significantly strengthen cooperation with NATO; and this requires special interaction.

“The fourth is the European Union, real membership negotiations, preparation of the relevant parts of the future membership agreement. This is a very clear legal and political work at the same time. There will be personal responsibility for it. And fifth, we need to combine everything that Ukraine has achieved in its relations with partners - trust in Ukraine, the strength of the Ukrainian spirit, relations with partners - with the tasks that our state faces in countering Russian propaganda and protecting Ukrainian cultural heritage,” Zelensky said.

He emphasized that now is the time to give new strength to Ukraine's governmental institutions.

As Ukrinform reported, today the Verkhovna Rada received resignations from Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, and Head of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval.

In addition, as reported by Ukrinform, the President dismissed Rostyslav Shurma from the post of Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.