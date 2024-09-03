LEDVANCE Earns Recognition In IES Progress Report For Groundbreaking Lighting Innovations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEDVANCE' s continued commitment to lighting innovation recognized in IES Report

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEDVANCE is honored to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2024 IES Progress Report by The Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) Progress Committee. This recognition, unveiled during IES24: The Lighting in New York City from August 15-17, emphasizes LEDVANCE's commitment to advancing the art and science of lighting.

The LEDVANCE OPTI-SELECT Area Light and OPTI-SELECT Bollard were both highlighted in the 2024 Progress Report, reflecting their innovative design and cutting-edge technology.

LEDVANCE OPTI-SELECT Bollard

The LEDVANCE OPTI-SELECT Bollard luminaires redefine outdoor lighting solutions, offering unparalleled flexibility for pathways and outdoor areas. These luminaires are available in two versions: a full 360° illumination pattern or the groundbreaking field-selectable illumination zones. This feature allows users to customize the light distribution on-site, choosing from 90°, 180°, 270°, or 360° patterns. Combined with selectable wattage and color temperature, the OPTI-SELECT Bollard provides ultimate adaptability for any application.

Key Features:



Selectable color temperature: 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K

CRI > 80

Selectable wattage and lumens: 16W/20W/24W | 1800/2200/2650 lumens

Up to 109 lumens per watt (LPW)

DLC 5.1 Standard Listing for high energy efficiency, qualifying for utility rebates

Integrated Photocell Full Zone or OPTI-SELECT (90°/180°/270°/360°) distribution patterns

LEDVANCE OPTI-SELECT Area Light

The Opti-Select Area Light sets a new industry standard as the first of its kind, demonstrating LEDVANCE's leadership in technological innovation. This groundbreaking product features field-adjustable light distribution without the need for lens changes, offering unmatched versatility and simplicity in outdoor area lighting.

Key Features:



Field Adjustable Distribution capabilities allow for Type III, IV, and V distributions within a single product without the need for separate lenses.

Simplified installation requiring only a flathead screwdriver for distribution adjustments.

A comprehensive solution of 27 SKUs in one, with three Correlated Color Temperatures (CCTs), three lumen outputs, and three distributions.

FLEXMOUNT: Universal Mounting Bracket included allowing for multiple mounting options and solidifying its status as a true all-in-one product.

LEDVANCE LINK technology for field-installable screw-in Bluetooth mesh controls and sensors.

Ample 10KV surge protection Distinctive LEDVANCE Scale Design

For further information about the LEDVANCE OPTI-SELECT Bollard and OPTI-SELECT AREA LIGHT and our full range of innovative lighting solutions, please visit or contact your LEDVANCE sales representative to preorder.

About LEDVANCE

LEDVANCE stands as a global leader in lighting, committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and sustainable lighting products. In North America, LEDVANCE offers a wide range of LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA LED luminaires, EV Chargers, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings and has one of the largest LED lamp and traditional lighting portfolios in the industry.

Attachments



Ledvance Opti-Select Area Light LEDVANCE OPTI-SELECT Bollard

CONTACT: Robert Petrosillo Ledvance LLC: Retail Marketing & Communications Manager 978-289-8514 ... Gabriel Leon-Reyes Birchall & Associates PR: Account Executive 6473614262 ...