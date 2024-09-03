Only Justice, No Politics: TMC MP Defends Mamata Dispensation, Says State Govt 'Walking The Talk'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Trinamool MP Sagarika Ghose on Tuesday defended the Mamata dispensation, which is under fire for the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year trainee doctor, saying the Bengal was walking the talk on the crackdown on criminals and perpetrators of crimes against women.

Her defence of the Mamata administration comes against the backdrop of a spate of protests and demonstrations by the medical fraternity over the "sorry state of affairs" in the state.

She welcomed the arrest of Sanjay Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata's R. G. Kar Medical College.

Issuing a video message, she expressed happiness over the arrest of Sanjay Ghosh, saying it proves that the law in Bengal is working without any fear or bias.

The Kolkata Police, first entrusted with probing the ghastly incident, bungled up the probe while the state administration "dilly-dallied" on handing over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI, after grilling the former principal for almost 15 days, took him into custody on Monday night.

She said, "We want any accused, against whom there are charges, should be caught and action should be taken against them. We want the law to do its job. In the same way, we want the CBI to complete its investigation in cases of rape and murder as soon as possible and bring the truth to the country. The Kolkata Police caught the accused within 24 hours. This means that the Bengal government will not spare anyone. We want justice, not politics."

She also went on to claim that Bengal remains the safest state for women while citing data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

"Bengal walks the talk. The Bengal government today set to enact a tough new law for crimes against women. Remember as per NCRB data Bengal remains one of the safest states for women. Our commitment remains: zero tolerance for crimes against women in Bengal," she said in the post on social media platform X.