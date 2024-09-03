Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Trade Hits 91 Million USD
In the first half of this year, the trade turnover between
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to 91 million USD,
Azernews reports citing the State Statistics
Committee.
This is 14% more compared to the same period last year and is
the highest figure for the first six months in at least the last 13
years.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported products worth
77 million USD from Uzbekistan, which is 36.2% more than the
previous figure. In the span of six months, Azerbaijan purchased
refined copper wire, pipes, and tubes worth 10.7 million USD;
knitted fabrics worth 9.45 million USD; car bodies worth 6.5
million USD; engines for land vehicles worth 4 million USD; dried
grapes worth 3.6 million USD; television communication receivers
worth 3.4 million USD; air conditioners worth 3.4 million USD;
ready-made tufted/non-tufted carpets and rugs made of textile
materials worth 2.8 million USD; pipe tobacco worth 2.2 million
USD; peanuts worth 1.5 million USD; fresh apricots worth 1.4
million USD; paper napkins, towels, tablecloths, and cotton wool
worth 1.3 million USD; and poultry eggs worth 1.2 million USD,
among others.
In the first half of this year, Azerbaijan exported goods worth
14 million USD to Uzbekistan, which is 40.5% less than the figure
for the same period last year. During the reporting period,
Azerbaijan supplied 3.25 million USD worth of aluminum alloys, 2
million USD worth of white sugar, 1.2 million USD worth of fresh
apples, 1.1 million USD worth of almonds and hazelnuts, 605.5
thousand USD worth of varnishes and paints, 560 thousand USD worth
of passenger cars, 520 thousand USD worth of polyethylene, 434
thousand USD worth of crude oil and oil products, 297 thousand USD
worth of dried peas, and 268 thousand USD worth of starch, among
others.
