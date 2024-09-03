AFU Advancing In Kursk Until They Meet Strong Resistance Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is holding the initiative on the frontline in Ukraine. However, in Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian are continuing to move deeper until they meet strong resistance.

Reserve Major General Neeme Väli, member of the Isamaa (Motherland) party, said this on Estonian TV , as reported by Ukrinform.

According to Väli, some smaller Russian units that have otherwise been fighting in Ukraine's Donetsk region, have been sighted in Kursk region. "There has been some withdrawal of forces, but unfortunately not on such a large scale that it has reduced the momentum of the Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast," Major General Väli said.

He also added that in Kursk region the initiative is with the Ukrainians. Russia has deployed troops there, but has failed to organize their command and control. Väli believes that the Ukrainians in Kursk will continue to move forward until they meet organized resistance.

"One can speculate that these active reconnaissance groups from the Ukrainian side are even deeper inside Russian territory. I believe that the Ukrainians will try to go as far as they can, but if they face such a strong and organized resistance, they will probably stop moving there and instead look for good geographical positions from which it would be easier to defend themselves," said Maj. Gen. Väli.

As for the situation near Pokrovsk, the expert assessed it as extremely difficult, emphasizing the important logistical importance of this city. According to his assessment, in order to stop the offensive, the Ukrainians would likely need to attack the Russian troops from the flanks. However, he also questioned whether the Ukrainians have enough reserves to do so.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kursk operation was going according to the plan.