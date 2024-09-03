Britain, Partners Train Over 40,000 Ukrainian Soldiers As Part Of INTERFLEX Operation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Great Britain, with the support of 12 partner countries, trained over 40,000 servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine within the framework of the multinational training operation INTERFLEX within two years.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Under the guidance of instructors of the New Zealand of the NZ Defense Force, classes are held for personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on basic military training as part of the multinational training operation INTERFLEX in Great Britain," the message reads.

Servicemen practice the modules of the basic military training to overcome the obstacle course by military personnel using means of simulating combat conditions, defensive exercises, movement on the battlefield, tactical medicine, which increases their psychological stability and combat skills.

As the General Staff reminded, the first group of Ukrainian defenders arrived in Great Britain on June 27, 2022 as part of the INTERFLEX operation initiated by the United Kingdom.

It is noted that INTERFLEX targets Ukrainian recruits with little or no military experience and is aimed at building and developing basic skills and capabilities necessary for survival and combat effectiveness.

It is noted that INTERFLEX targets Ukrainian recruits with little or no military experience and is aimed at building and developing basic skills and capabilities necessary for survival and combat effectiveness.

The five-week course includes training in weapons handling and marksmanship, tactics, patrolling, urban and urban warfare, position clearing, explosives handling and demining, first aid, International Humanitarian Law, laws and customs of war, and more.

The General Staff emphasized that, in addition to the training of new and professional personnel for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Great Britain and other Western countries and Australia and New Zealand constantly help with weapons, ammunition and logistical support.

The training is conducted at the facilities of the training and material base of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain of the United Kingdom.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Great Britain future platoon commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, under the guidance of instructors from Australia and Finland, are practicing storming enemy trenches as part of the Interflex operation.