Russia Keeps One Missile Carrier In Black Sea, Salvo Up To Four Kalibrs
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of morning, September 3, there is one Russian Kalibr carrier in the Black Sea, with a total salvo of up to four missiles.
The UA Navy reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"There is one enemy warship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to four missiles," the message says.
There are no enemy's warships in the Sea of Azov.
In the Mediterranean Sea, there are two enemy's warships, one of them is a Kalibr carrier with a total salvo of up to eight missiles.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Iran may soon deliver ballistic missiles to Russia.
