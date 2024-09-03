Ukrainian Air Defense Down 27 Shaheds Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight, on September 3, the Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 27 Russian attack drones of Shahed-131/136 type.

The Air Force of the of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , as seen by Ukrinform.

This night, the enemy struck Ukraine with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea, a Kh-59/69 guided air missile from Kursk region, and 35 Shahed-131/136 type attack UAVs (launch areas - Kursk region and Cape Chauda in Crimea).

Aircraft, air defense forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Air Force were activated to repel the air attack.

As a result of air-defense battle, 27 Shahed-131/136 type attack drones were shot down, six more were lost in location; no information about destruction or casualties was reported.

Two more Russian drones flew towards Russia's Belhorod region and temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

Air defense was activated in Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, at night, Russians hit Zaporizhzhia killing two people, including a child.