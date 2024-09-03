'Laapataa Ladies' Fame Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava Reunite For A Music Video

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) The 'Laapataa Ladies' co-stars Sparsh Shrivastava, and Pratibha Ranta have reunited for a titled 'Saccha Wala Pyaar', which is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Vishal Mishra.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the song is a heartfelt ode to true love, capturing the essence of romance in every note.

The three minute 32 seconds music video is set against the mesmerizing landscapes of Leh, and stars Tulsi alongside Sparsh and Pratibha. Their on-screen chemistry brings the story of 'Saccha Wala Pyaar' to life, making it a visual and auditory delight for fans.

Expressing his joy at being part of this project, Sparsh said: "Working on 'Saccha Wala Pyaar' was an incredible experience. The song is beautifully composed and sung, and the visuals of Leh in the video are breathtaking. The old taste in composition layered with new-age beats takes the song to the next level. It was an honor to collaborate with Tulsi ma'am, Vishal sir, and my friend Pratibha to bring this beautiful love story to life."

Tulsi commented: "Saccha Wala Pyaar is a song that resonates with the purest emotions of love. I have done a lot of romantic songs in the past but in this one, we have experimented with my tone and scale to give it a very youthful and fresh sound."

"Shooting in Leh amidst its natural beauty added a magical touch to the video. I believe listeners will connect with the sincerity and passion we've poured into this song. The USP of the song lies in its simple melody which is conveyed with an equally simple hook line - Saccha Wala Pyaar chahida," she added.

Pratibha said that the song holds an incredibly special place in her heart, not just because of the beautiful music, but also because of the amazing collaboration with Sparsh, Tulsi, and Vishal.

"Working with such talented and passionate artists was a true privilege, and together we created something magical. Filming in the breathtakingly picturesque locations of Leh, with its stunning landscapes and serene beauty, added a whole new dimension to the experience. The storyline we brought to life resonates deeply with love, connection, and emotion. I'm thrilled for everyone to watch, listen, and immerse themselves in the love and sincerity we aimed to convey through every moment of this project," she concluded.

The song is available on TSeries YouTube channel.