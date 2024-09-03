Jordan Health Ministry Reports Monkeypox Case

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On Monday, Jordan's of announced that a case of monkeypox had been recorded in a foreign resident of Jordan, who is now under quarantine.

The ministry did not specify the patient's nationality but mentioned that he is a 33-year-old man.

Monkeypox, also known as Mpox, has been a dangerous skin in the Republic of Congo since last year. The reports that there have been 27,000 cases and 1,100 deaths due to the disease so far.

Doctors explain that monkeypox is a illness that can be transmitted from animals to humans and from humans to humans through sexual contact or physical proximity. Common symptoms include high fever, muscle pain, and large skin lesions similar to pimples.

Previously, the Director-General of the World Health Organization stated that the new strain of monkeypox is controllable and spreads more slowly compared to COVID-19.

Recent cases of monkeypox have also been reported in Pakistan. The World Health Organization has announced that $135 million will be needed over the next six months to prevent the further spread of monkeypox.

The emergence of monkeypox cases in various regions underscores the ongoing global health challenge. Adequate funding and international cooperation are essential to control and manage this disease's spread effectively.

