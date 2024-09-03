Russians Hit Zaporizhzhia: Two People Killed, Including Child

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday night, Russian invaders launched a missile at Zaporizhzhia killing two people, including an eight-year-old boy. Two more people were injured.

Ivan Fedorov, Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

“At around 23:00, Russians targeted the city. An eight-year-old boy and a 38-year-old woman were killed, a 12-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man were as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia," Fedorov wrote.

Earlier, he reported that a building was partially destroyed as a result of the enemy strike. The blast wave and debris damaged adjacent high-rise buildings.

In addition, according to the regional chief, the enemy launched 11 airstrikes on Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka and Preobrazhenka.

A total of 198 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, and Poltavka.

in

Huliaipole and Novodanylivka came under MLRS fire.

Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, and Poltavka were shelled with artillery100 times.

There were 38 reports about residential buildings and infrastructure facilities being destroyed.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, two women were killed as a result of the Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, four more people were injured.