Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Vietnam
QNA
Doha: Amir H H sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent yesterday cables of congratulations to President of Socialist Republic of Vietnam H E To Lam on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam H E Pham Minh Chinh on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
