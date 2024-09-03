Czech police find truck carrying 30 migrants at German border

(MENAFN) Czech reported on Monday that a truck carrying 30 migrants was discovered on a highway between Prague and the German city of Dresden, with one of the migrants later dying. Authorities dispatched a helicopter to search for several migrants who had managed to flee the truck, which bore foreign license plates. The migrants were eventually apprehended, according to a French news agency.



The D18 motorway, located 18 kilometers north of Prague, was closed by police during the search operation. They later confirmed via the X platform that all the migrants had been detained and stated that there was no evidence to suggest anyone had successfully escaped. The police added that the initial information indicated the migrants were in transit, and tragically, one individual had died.



A private rescue service on the scene reported treating a woman in her thirties who was found unconscious. Despite resuscitation efforts lasting several minutes, the doctor declared her deceased. The emergency services noted that while the other migrants were in poor health, their conditions did not necessitate hospitalization.



The Czech Republic, which has a population of 10.9 million and is a member of both the European Union and NATO, often serves as a transit country for migrants en route to more affluent European nations such as Germany.

