Russia Loses 1,360 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 1,360 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of enemy casualties since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine to 618,960 people.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported this on facebook , Ukrinform saw.
Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 8,611 (+10) Russian tanks, 16,821 armored combat vehicles (+35), 17,664 artillery systems (+18), 1,177 multiple launch rocket systems (+0), 940 air defense systems (+0), 68 aircraft (+0), 328 helicopters (+0), 14,573 operational-tactical UAVs (+36), 2,578 cruise missiles (+21), 28 ships / boats (+0),1 submarine (+0), 23,972 vehicles and fuel tanks (+47), 3,003 special equipment +9).
The data is being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, on September 2, as of 22:00, 175 combat clashes occurred along the frontlines in Ukraine.
