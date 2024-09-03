Rescue Workers Evacuate 149 People From Pokrovsk District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last week, emergency response teams evacuated 149 people from the active combat zone in Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

This is according to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk region , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Last week, emergency response teams evacuated 149 people from the active combat zone in Pokrovsk district. Assistance was provided to 1,043 people at the points of assembling and boarding evacuation vehicles," the message reads.

It is noted that emergency response personnel in Donetsk region provide regular supplies of water to the locals living along frontline; thus, over the last week they delivered 184

m3 of drinking water and 4

m3 of technical water.

In addition, during the past week, the State Emergency Service personnel in Donetsk region unloaded and delivered 20.75 tons of humanitarian goods to the residents in the front-line settlements.

As is known, Donetsk region is under constant shelling by Russian troops, almost every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys houses, enterprises, energy, gas and other infrastructure facilities.

The region has the longest frontline – about 300 km. Pokrovsk direction is the hottest now.