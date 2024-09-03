Jordan Records First Mpox Case This Year

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, Sept 3 (NNN=PETRA) – Jordan's announced yesterday that, the country registered the first case of mpox in 2024.

The ministry said that, the infected individual is a 33-year-old non-Jordanian male resident, who developed mpox rash and was then diagnosed with the through a laboratory test.

It said that the man, isolated at Al Basheer Hospital in Amman, is in stable medical condition.

The ministry said, it will continue monitoring mpox and will not hold back any detected cases, adding that, it is ready to handle any developments related to the disease, according to the pre-established national plan in collaboration with relevant authorities.

According to the ministry, the case was not the first for the kingdom, as it recorded one, formerly known as monkeypox, back in 2022.– NNN-PETRA

