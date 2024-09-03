Building Resilience: Community Program On Mental Health Struggles & Drug Abuse Held

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kashmir American Society for Healthcare, Medical Education & Research (KASHMER) and Help Poor Voluntary Trust in collaboration with College of Temperate Sericulture (COTS) Mirgund held an awareness camp under the Happy and Healthy Minds project titled 'Building Resilience: A community United Against Mental Struggles and Drug Abuse' on Monday.

Scores of people attended the program which included students and faculty of the College of Temperate Sericulture (COTS).

The session was formally inaugurated by Dr Aabid Khaliq, Assistant Prof at the college followed by a welcome address by Prof. K A Sahaf, Dean Faculty at COTS.

Dr Syed Riyaz Ahmed Project Head KASHMER spoke on various health related projects launched in collaboration with Help Poor Voluntary Trust in J&K.

Speakers Dr Mohd Muzaffar Khan, Consultant Psychologist and Director YDRC, counsellor psychologists Aimen Jan and Aadil Rashid shed light on various aspects of mental health prevalent in the society.

During the event mental health among students and rising trend of substance abuse in J&K and promoting a healthy mindset among the students & staff, and drug free institutional environment was discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof M F Baqual emphasized on the importance of sharing any mental health concerns with families, friends and experts in the concerned subject.

“In case of mental health the cooperation between entities regarding organising group sessions and workshops related to various mental health disorders is important” he said.

The program was moderated by Areej Zaffar.