(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Zahra Rashidi

Research has shown that Wi-Fi signals can have harmful biological effects on humans and other living organisms. With now an integral part of our lives, we are exposed to mobile phones, computers, laptops, and internet modems throughout the day, all emitting waves and radiation. Scientific studies suggest that these waves may be detrimental to our health.

Studies indicate that Wi-Fi signals are electromagnetic in nature and can affect human sleep. Research has shown that sleeping next to a Wi-Fi-enabled phone or in an apartment with numerous Wi-Fi networks can expose individuals to a bombardment of waves that disrupt sleep patterns, leading to severe sleep disturbances and the loss of natural sleep quality.

Furthermore, the negative effects of Wi-Fi are not limited to sleep disturbances. Researchers believe that Wi-Fi waves can interfere with glucose metabolism in the brain, damage and disrupt DNA chains, increase stress levels, affect cellular metabolism, and enhance the permeability of the blood-brain barrier.

Additionally, exposure to Wi-Fi waves during pregnancy may result in the newborn being at risk for childhood asthma or brain tumors. The World Health Organization has also listed continuous exposure to Wi-Fi as a potential factor in cancer development.

Can cacti protect against harmful Wi-Fi waves?

NASA research on plants suggests that cacti can offer some protection against electromagnetic waves. Known as a“Wi-Fi shield,” cacti are often placed in offices to reduce exposure to Wi-Fi radiation. Nearly 2,000 types of cacti worldwide are capable of absorbing harmful household waves and potentially preventing related illnesses.

However, while cacti can absorb radiation, they may not do so as effectively as one might hope. Therefore, it's essential to consider additional measures for reducing exposure to harmful radiation.

