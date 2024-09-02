Global AI Summit (GAIN) Announces Headline Speakers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
The Global AI Summit (GAIN) is set to bring together 300+ AI leaders in Riyadh to discuss the Now, the Next and the Never for AI.
GAIN will take place 10-12 September 2024 at the
King Abdulaziz International convention Centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global AI Summit 2024 (GAIN), hosted by the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), is set to be one of the most important gatherings in AI this year and today announced its line-up of headline speakers. The summit, which aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, is designed to foster global collaboration and explore the transformative potential of AI across industries.
The deliberations of over 300 speakers, including innovators, academics, executives, regulators and decision-makers from 100 countries worldwide, will be centered around the summit's theme: "Now, Next, Never". Sessions will discuss technology's transformative impact on people and communities, the real world benefits of AI, the technology's future trajectory and the ethical considerations necessary to ensure responsible AI development across all sectors.
The summit will feature an impressive lineup of global speakers including Cristiano Amon (President & CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated), Nick Studer (President & CEO, Oliver Wyman Group), Dr. Marc Raibert (Chairperson, Boston Dynamics), Marcelo Claure (Founder & CEO, Claure Group), Julie Sweet (CEO, Accenture), Amandeep Gill (Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology, United Nations), Kathleen Kennedy (Executive Director, MIT Center for Collective Intelligence), Alex Smola (CEO, Boson AI), Andrew Feldman (Founder & CEO, Cerebras Systems), Dr. Chris Miller (Director, Greenmantle), Caroline Yap (Global Managing Director, Google Cloud), Stefan Schnorr (State Secretary, German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport), Charles-Edouard Bouée (Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Adagia Partners), Jonathan Ross (Founder & CEO, Groq) and Dr. Deepak Chopra (Founder, Chopra Foundation).
SDAIA's official spokesperson, Eng. Majed Al-Shehri, said:
"The Global AI Summit will be a landmark event in shaping the future of AI. The theme 'Now, Next, Never' is especially pertinent as it challenges us to consider the immediate implications, future innovations, and the ethical responsibilities that come with the rapid advancement of AI technologies. This is a technology that is hugely promising, but as we innovate, we also cannot afford to get it wrong. It is essential that AI integration is sustainable and for the betterment of society.
"The strong presence of global leaders, especially from the consulting industry, highlights AI's pivotal role in business transformation and global innovation, and their commitment to collaboration as we seek to resolve the many questions that this technology raises."
Further Speakers include:
Nick
Studer, President & Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Wyman Group
Marcelo Claure, Founder & CEO, Claure Group
Julie Sweet, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Accenture
Dr Marc
Raibert, Founder and former CEO of Boston Dynamics and Executive Director, The AI Institute
Cristiano Amon, President & CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated
Alex Smola, CEO, Boson AI
Dr. Chris Miller, Director,
Greenmantle
Lord Sarfraz of Kensington, House of Lords, UK Parliament
Professor Simon See, Professor, Coventry University and Global Head
Nvidia AI Technology Centre NVIDIA
Charles-Edouard Bouée, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Adagia Partners
Kathleen Kennedy, Executive Director, MIT Center for Collective Intelligence
Antony Cook, Deputy General Counsel, Microsoft
Tanuj Bhojwani, Head, People+AI
Stefan Schnorr, State Secretary, German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport
Dr. Fang Xu, AI Lead, Deutsche Telekom
Dr.
Amandeep Singh-Gill, Secretary-General's Envoy for Technology, United Nations
Andrew Feldman, Co-founder & CEO, Cerebras Systems
Dr. Jake
P. Taylor-King, Co-founder, Relation
Dr. Seth
Dobrin, CEO, Qantm AI
Dr. Eva-Marie
Muller-Stuler, Data & AI Leader, EY
Jason Pontin, General Partner, DCVC
Dr.
Samer Al Moubayed, Co-founder & CEO, Furhat Robotics
Dr. Daniel Hulme, Chief AI Officer, WPP
Alain Le
Couédic, Senior Partner, Artificial Intelligence Quartermaster (AIQ)
Kok-Chin Tay, Chairman, Smart Cities Network
Omar Christidis, CEO & Founder, Arabnet
Paul Bloch, President & Co-founder, DDN Storage
Prof. Abdulmotaleb El Saddik, University of Ottawa
Prof. James Doty, Founder & Director, Stanford University Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education
Prof. Nick Jennings, Vice-Chancellor & President,
Loughborough University
Martin
Kon, President & COO, Cohere
Hassan Sawaf, Founder & CEO, aiXplain
Dr. Michael May, Head of Data Analytics & AI, Siemens AG
Dr. Kevin Knight, Chief Scientist,
Threeven Labs
Dr. Jean Nehme, Co-founder, Digital Surgery
Dr. David Leslie, Professor & Director of Ethics & Responsible Innovation Research, The Alan Turing Institute
Caroline Yap, Global Managing Director, Google Cloud
Antoine
Blondeau, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Alpha Intelligence Capital
Dr. Joanna Soroka, Principal, Hitachi Ventures
Dr. Richard
Benjamins, Co-CEO, RAIght
Fahad Khan, Deputy Department Chair, MBZUAI
Gordon Gould, Co-CEO, NewAtlantis
Kate Kallot, CFO & Founder, Amini
Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Cropin Technology
Laetitia Cailleteau, Managing Director & EAMA Responsible AI Lead, Accenture
Lorena Puica, Founder & CEO, syd
Priya Nagpurkar, Vice President, IBM Research
Prof. Graham Ball,
PhD FRSB, CSO, Intelligent Omics Ltd
Prof. Jiebo Luo, Professor, University of Rochester
Prof. Mohan Kankanhalli, Director, NUS AI Institute
Prof.
Rajesh Balan, Professor, Singapore Management University
Prof.
Yuan Qi, Founder, INF
Ramzi Rizk, Founder & Angel Investor, Rizky Ventures
Saad Toma, General Manager, IBM Middle East & Africa
Prof. Alan
Smeaton, Professor, Dublin City University
