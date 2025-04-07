Godaddy Launches 90-Day Automated SSL Certificates

GoDaddy has announced the launch of 90-day reissuance, fully installed and managed Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificates with five encryption refreshes annually, making GoDaddy the first certificate authority to offer this time-saving solution.

SSL certificates are essential for anyone with a website, especially small businesses, entrepreneurs and larger businesses. They protect sensitive customer data and maintain trust in online transactions. SSLs authenticate the identity of a website and encrypt information sent to the server.

“As a global leader in website security, with over 100 million active SSL certificates, the introduction of automated 90-day SSL certificates ahead of any industry requirements is another way that GoDaddy is anticipating the needs of its customers and leading the way,” said Selina Bieber, Vice President of International Markets at GoDaddy.“By automating SSL management, we're making security easy for everyone, ensuring our customers stay ahead of potential risks with minimal effort,” added Bieber.

Currently, many SSLs purchased from certificate authorities require manual re-installation over the lifecycle of a one-year certificate. This process can be time-consuming, require external support, and fall to the bottom of busy entrepreneurs' to-do lists. Now, with a GoDaddy fully Managed SSL, a do-it-for-you service, customers no longer need to worry about these cumbersome steps. GoDaddy handles every aspect of SSL lifecycle management, from installation to issuance and renewal-delivering effortless website encryption and protection.

GoDaddy's 90-day SSL certificates automatically renew and reinstall every three months, eliminating the manual steps typically required by other SSL solutions. This fully automated process not only reduces the burden for website owners but ensures continuous protection without disruption.

While 90-day certificates are not yet an industry requirement, GoDaddy recognizes the positive impact that SSLs with encryption that is refreshed five times per year will have on its customers' business growth and privacy concerns. This also takes into account the role automation can play in ensuring the heavy lifting of re-installing the certificate more frequently is in the hands of the certificate provider. GoDaddy's managed SSL certificate automates the entire process, meaning customers don't have to manually select, install, or manage their 90-day SSL certificates, while getting the benefit of five encryption refreshes, annually.

GoDaddy's SSL certificate support is available across all Website Builder, Managed WordPress, and multi-site Web Hosting plans.