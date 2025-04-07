403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Luckin Coffee, Singapore River One And More: APRW Bags New Clients
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Independent integrated communications agency APRW has strengthened its portfolio with a series of notable new business wins. APRW welcomes Singapore River One and JDE Peet's as part of its repertoire of consumer clients while continuing its ongoing relationship with Luckin Coffee Singapore.
The agency has also been appointed by Concord New Energy Group and the Ministry of Social and Family Development for its rehabilitation and protection matters.
Among APRW's latest appointments is the Singapore River Festival 2025. (SRF2025), organised by Singapore River One (SRO) - the Place Management organisation for the Singapore River precinct and Singapore's first Business Improvement District. Singapore River Festival is SRO's flagship event that celebrates the river's legacy while embracing the bold possibilities ahead. APRW was re-appointed as the PR agency for SRF, following its successful partnership in 2022.
The agency looks forward to developing a cohesive public relations strategy that highlights both the river's historic significance and the vibrant future of this iconic precinct, it said in a statement.
APRW is also partnering with JDE Peet's, spearheading public relations efforts in Singapore for two of its leading coffee brands – OldTown White Coffee and L'OR. APRW will raise awareness for both brands' latest product launches while driving engagement with local media and influencers.
For OldTown White Coffee, APRW is supporting the launch of the OldTown Coconut Flavoured White Coffee. This new variant combines the brand's signature smooth, aromatic blend with the tropical richness of real coconut milk, offering a refreshing twist on a familiar classic.
APRW is also leading the communication efforts for L'OR in the debut of its Passione Rossa Coffee Collection – a premium line of coffee capsules that showcases refined craftsmanship inspired by Italian-style roasting.
“We are thrilled to be working with JDE Peet's on two distinct and dynamic brands,” said Julie Chiang, Director of APRW.“OldTown White Coffee and L'OR each carry their own unique stories and heritage, and we look forward to bringing these to life through strategic storytelling and meaningful brand experiences.”
In addition, APRW is continuing to deepen its partnership with Luckin Coffee Singapore on a retainer basis, supporting new launches and collaborations that have successfully driven brand excitement and media visibility.
APRW has also been appointed by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) to provide public relations services for their rehabilitation and protection matters. Under this appointment, APRW will support all public relations efforts to improve understanding of MSF's rehabilitation and protection work, drive awareness that a whole-of-society effort is needed to help detect and stop domestic violence and abuse towards children, spouses and elderly, as well as raise awareness of support channels like the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline and hand signal for child abuse.
Finally, Concord New Energy Group (CNE), a firm specialising in renewable energy development and operations, has appointed APRW as its PR agency. Headquartered in Singapore and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, CNE is committed to advancing the globalisation of the sustainable energy industry and delivering sustainable benefits to impact future generations.
The company has a strong international presence and is currently operating in more than 20 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. APRW will work closely with CNE in raising awareness and position the company as a recognised global leader in the energy sector that is headquartered in Singapore.
The agency has also been appointed by Concord New Energy Group and the Ministry of Social and Family Development for its rehabilitation and protection matters.
Among APRW's latest appointments is the Singapore River Festival 2025. (SRF2025), organised by Singapore River One (SRO) - the Place Management organisation for the Singapore River precinct and Singapore's first Business Improvement District. Singapore River Festival is SRO's flagship event that celebrates the river's legacy while embracing the bold possibilities ahead. APRW was re-appointed as the PR agency for SRF, following its successful partnership in 2022.
The agency looks forward to developing a cohesive public relations strategy that highlights both the river's historic significance and the vibrant future of this iconic precinct, it said in a statement.
APRW is also partnering with JDE Peet's, spearheading public relations efforts in Singapore for two of its leading coffee brands – OldTown White Coffee and L'OR. APRW will raise awareness for both brands' latest product launches while driving engagement with local media and influencers.
For OldTown White Coffee, APRW is supporting the launch of the OldTown Coconut Flavoured White Coffee. This new variant combines the brand's signature smooth, aromatic blend with the tropical richness of real coconut milk, offering a refreshing twist on a familiar classic.
APRW is also leading the communication efforts for L'OR in the debut of its Passione Rossa Coffee Collection – a premium line of coffee capsules that showcases refined craftsmanship inspired by Italian-style roasting.
“We are thrilled to be working with JDE Peet's on two distinct and dynamic brands,” said Julie Chiang, Director of APRW.“OldTown White Coffee and L'OR each carry their own unique stories and heritage, and we look forward to bringing these to life through strategic storytelling and meaningful brand experiences.”
In addition, APRW is continuing to deepen its partnership with Luckin Coffee Singapore on a retainer basis, supporting new launches and collaborations that have successfully driven brand excitement and media visibility.
APRW has also been appointed by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) to provide public relations services for their rehabilitation and protection matters. Under this appointment, APRW will support all public relations efforts to improve understanding of MSF's rehabilitation and protection work, drive awareness that a whole-of-society effort is needed to help detect and stop domestic violence and abuse towards children, spouses and elderly, as well as raise awareness of support channels like the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline and hand signal for child abuse.
Finally, Concord New Energy Group (CNE), a firm specialising in renewable energy development and operations, has appointed APRW as its PR agency. Headquartered in Singapore and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, CNE is committed to advancing the globalisation of the sustainable energy industry and delivering sustainable benefits to impact future generations.
The company has a strong international presence and is currently operating in more than 20 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. APRW will work closely with CNE in raising awareness and position the company as a recognised global leader in the energy sector that is headquartered in Singapore.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment