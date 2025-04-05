Trump Tariffs: 'I'm A Bit Perplexed', Says Former US Ambassador To Switzerland

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The former US ambassador to Switzerland, Edward McMullen, says he is optimistic for the Alpine country with regard to the 31% tariff on imports imposed by US President Donald Trump. This content was published on April 5, 2025 - 13:01 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

“As far as Switzerland is concerned, I'm a bit perplexed,” McMullen told Swiss public radio, SRF, on Saturday. It makes no sense for Switzerland to be subject to a 31% tariff, while the European Union is at 20%, he said.

Swiss officials and firms are stunned after Trump imposed a 31% tariff on imports from Switzerland. The US is Switzerland's top export market, and Switzerland is the sixth-biggest foreign investor in the US.

