Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Tariffs: 'I'm A Bit Perplexed', Says Former US Ambassador To Switzerland

2025-04-05 01:18:15
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The former US ambassador to Switzerland, Edward McMullen, says he is optimistic for the Alpine country with regard to the 31% tariff on imports imposed by US President Donald Trump. This content was published on April 5, 2025 - 13:01 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

“As far as Switzerland is concerned, I'm a bit perplexed,” McMullen told Swiss public radio, SRF, on Saturday. It makes no sense for Switzerland to be subject to a 31% tariff, while the European Union is at 20%, he said.

Swiss officials and firms are stunned after Trump imposed a 31% tariff on imports from Switzerland. The US is Switzerland's top export market, and Switzerland is the sixth-biggest foreign investor in the US.

More More US tariff shock: adding up the Swiss bill

This content was published on Apr 4, 2025 Swiss companies, politicians and workers are scrambling to work out the true cost of punitive US tariffs.

Read more: US tariff shock: adding up the Swiss bil

MENAFN05042025000210011054ID1109393447

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

