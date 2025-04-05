Trump Tariffs: 'I'm A Bit Perplexed', Says Former US Ambassador To Switzerland
“As far as Switzerland is concerned, I'm a bit perplexed,” McMullen told Swiss public radio, SRF, on Saturday. It makes no sense for Switzerland to be subject to a 31% tariff, while the European Union is at 20%, he said.
Swiss officials and firms are stunned after Trump imposed a 31% tariff on imports from Switzerland. The US is Switzerland's top export market, and Switzerland is the sixth-biggest foreign investor in the US.More More US tariff shock: adding up the Swiss bill
