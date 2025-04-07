Famous British Violinist Expresses Support For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Leading violinist of the Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and lecturer at the Royal Conservatory Peter Campbell-Kelly expressed support for the people of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Institute of Cultural Studies of the National Academy of Arts of Ukraine, which received a letter from the musician, Ukrinform reports.

“The Institute of Cultural Studies of the National Academy of Arts of Ukraine (NAA) received a letter from Peter Campbell-Kelly, a leading violinist of the Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and a lecturer at the Royal Birmingham Conservatory, expressing support for the people of Ukraine in connection with Russia's intense aggression and the terrible tragedies of Ukrainians,” the statement said.

It is noted that along with the letter, the British musician sent a short film in which he performs the Mysterious Sonata No. 16“Passacaglia” for solo violin by the 17th century Austrian composer Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber.

“I would like to offer this piece to you as a musical prayer for well-being and strength for all of you who are fighting and defending your dear people like heroes in this war,” the letter reads.

Peter Campbell-Kelly accompanies the musical message with a poem of his own.

“We, in the UK , are with you and admire you very much,” the musician wrote, concluding his letter with the words 'Glory to Ukraine!'.

The Institute of Cultural Studies of NAA thanked Peter Campbell-Kelly for his empathy, solidarity and artistic support for Ukraine.

