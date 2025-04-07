Kazakhstan Prepare Feasibility Study For Construction Of Plant For Production Of SAF

KazMunayGas-Aero LLP (a subsidiary of the national company KazMunayGas), the American company LanzaJet, Inc., and the Kazakh agro-industrial holding KazFoodProducts LLP (KFP) have signed an agreement to develop a feasibility study for the construction of a plant in Kazakhstan to produce environmentally friendly aviation fuel, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Azernews reports.

According to the Kazakhstan bureau of Report, citing KMG's press service, the pre-feasibility study stage was successfully completed in 2024. The main feasibility study is now expected to be finalized by the end of 2025.

“During the preparation of the feasibility study, the parties will conduct a thorough analysis of the project, including selecting the optimal region, determining production volumes, and addressing other key factors needed for making a final investment decision,” the statement said.

KMG also noted that three of its refineries have been ready to produce Jet A-1 aviation fuel since 2018. The airport refueling infrastructure is being prepared for a phased transition from the current TC-1 aviation fuel standard to Jet A-1.

“The ambitious project will bring Kazakhstan closer to achieving carbon neutrality as part of its commitments under the Paris Agreement and presents unique opportunities to attract leading international airlines and cargo companies,” the statement added.

SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) is an eco-friendly aviation fuel produced from renewable resources in accordance with ASTM International standards. SAF is increasingly used worldwide to reduce carbon dioxide emissions as an additive to traditional Jet A-1 jet fuel.

LanzaJet, a global leader in alcohol-to-jet SAF production technologies, has secured long-term offtake agreements with major airlines, including All Nippon Airways, British Airways, and Virgin Atlantic.

KazFoodProducts LLP (KFP) is a prominent Kazakh agro-holding that includes BioOperations LLP, which specializes in the production of bioethanol from wheat.