West Bank And Jerusalem Shut Down In General Strike To Mourn Gaza Victims And Protest Ongoing Genocide

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Occupied Jerusalem / PNN /

A general strike brought life to a standstill across the West Bank, including Jerusalem, on Monday, in mourning for the martyrs and in protest against the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Schools, universities, and public and private institutions suspended operations, while commercial shops closed their doors in response to the strike call.

Popular, factional, and union-based appeals were launched on Sunday, calling for a comprehensive strike in solidarity with Gaza and to condemn the ongoing Israeli war of extermination in the Gaza Strip and across the West Bank and Jerusalem.

These calls coincided with a global call for a general strike today, Monday, demanding an end to the brutal war and denouncing the crimes of the occupation in Gaza.

Palestinian factions also called for a total shutdown in the West Bank and in refugee camps and the diaspora on Monday, in rejection of the Israeli genocide against Gaza and in support of the resistance.

In a statement on Sunday, the“National and Islamic Forces” announced that Monday would be“a comprehensive strike across all sectors of life in the occupied Palestinian territories and refugee camps and the diaspora.”

The factions urged the public to ensure the success of the global strike in order to raise their voices and shine a light on the crimes of the occupation. They affirmed that the strike is“a rejection of the genocide in Gaza, and a show of solidarity with the people of Gaza by global supporters and all freedom-loving individuals.”